When the couple attended 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward's wedding in Miami in August 2018, Kim rocked all-neon looks the entire weekend, even matching the Mercedes G550 they rented to her bright green dress and complementary neon wig.

But what happens in Miami doesn't stay in Miami because after returning from the getaway, Kanye surprised his wife with a custom Platinum Group painted neon green G550 4×4 SUV from Mercedes Beverly Hills.

Kim showed off the surprise gift in an Instagram video, saying, "Oh my gosh, I just got out of the gym and was surprised by this new baby. I loved it so much in Miami and kept on talking about it."

As she continued showing off the custom car, Kim said, "I got the truck of my dreams 'cause I was so excited in Miami. I'm so excited."

She isn't the only family member with the sweet ride: Kylie's Mercedes G550 is neon orange, and sister Kourtney gifted Chicago with her own miniature version of mommy's neon green SUV for her first birthday.

"It's Chicago's birthday and look what Kourt pulled up with," Kim said while revealing the gift on Instagram. "This is what Chi gets to match mommy. Oh my gosh, thank you Kourt!"