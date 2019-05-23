Bode Miller's Wife Morgan Reflects on Daughter's Tragic Drowning Nearly 1 Year Later

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., May. 23, 2019 11:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Bode Miller

Instagram

It's been almost a year since Bode and Morgan Miller's 19-month-old daughter, Emmy Miller, died in a tragic drowning accident. 

On Thursday, the volleyball player took to Instagram to remember her late little one and continue to advocate for water safety education.

Sitting beside Nicole Hughes, whose 3-year-old son Levi Hughes, drowned the same day as Emmy, Morgan recalled how quickly the accident occurred. 

"Time is not on our side when it comes to water," she said in a shared video. "And even though my daughter was resuscitated, there was too much damage to her brain for her to survive." 

Tearing up, she then warned parents, "It takes seconds." 

"You know, for both of our children, it was during a time when they slipped away for just seconds and out of rooms filled with people," Nicole said. 

The mothers then advised parents to ask themselves how they've educated their children about water safety and what their water safety plan entails?

"Let's do the leg work and let's prevent more children from drowning," she said.

Watch

In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2019

The two also conveyed this message in the video's caption.

"Almost one year ago, on June 10th, @nicolehughes8 and I became accidental advocates for water safety when we both endured a parent's worst nightmare...we lost our babies to drowning," Morgan wrote alongside the video, which also included photos of Emmy and Levi. "Since then, we have partnered with the aap @healthychildrenaap along with many other incredible organizations to eliminate this preventable tragedy. In an effort to protect parents' hearts and families' futures from enduring one of life's unthinkable events, we continue to spread awareness. Did you know that drowning is the NUMBER ONE cause of death for children under 5? Did you know that most drownings happen during non-swim times when you think your baby is playing on the family room floor? With a holiday weekend quickly approaching, be vigilant, be aware and be a voice to spread awareness. Do not rely on the visual stimulation of water to trigger your awareness. Wishing everyone a safe and happy Memorial Day weekend!"

Emmy's accident took place on June 10, 2018.

"The mother of the child was at a neighbor's house and somehow the little girl got away for a short amount of time," Captain Steve Concialdi of the Orange County Fire Authority told E! News at the time. "When the mother realized it, she went directly to the backyard and found her daughter in the pool. She was able to pull her daughter out. 911 was immediately called. CRP was initiated by people already at the scene."

The child was then transported to Mission Hospital in "grave condition," specifically full cardiac arrest, and passed away.

Levi passed away after he wandered outside during a family vacation.

This wasn't the first time Morgan had promoted water safety. She also spoke about it with her husband during an interview with CBS This Morning

"Just knowledge alone is a really powerful tool," Bode said at the time. "These drownings are happening not during swim time. I think, as a parent, those little tidbits of knowledge are things we can share with each other.  And once it becomes something everyone's aware of, we can really prevent these kinds of tragedies. At the end of the day, what happened to us is horrible for us—and I think a lot of people shared our pain in that—but we want to try to not make it happen to other people."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Death , Celeb Kids , Tragedy , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jennifer Garner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon Is Here to Provide New Big Little Lies Insight Ahead of Season 2

Tia Mowry, Tamera Mowry

Life After Sister, Sister: How Tia and Tamera Mowry Have Maintained Their Bond and Their Careers 20 Years Later

Pamela Anderson, Brandon Lee, amfAR, 2019 Cannes Film Festival

Pamela Anderson and Brandon Lee Are a Model Mother-Son Duo at 2019 Cannes amfAR Gala

Hayden Panettiere, Brian Hickerson, Holding Hands

Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Ordered by Judge to Stay Away From Star

Ayesha Curry, Canon Curry

How Ayesha Curry, Khloe Kardashian and More Celebs Fire Back at Mommy Shamers

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch

Go Behind the Scenes of Game of Thrones' Last Season for a Final Emotional Goodbye

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.