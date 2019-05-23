Dominique Charriau/Getty Image
The stars are shining bright in Cannes tonight!
As the 2019 Cannes Film Festival comes to a close, many familiar faces in Hollywood are coming together for a great cause.
On Thursday evening, stars like Olivia Culpo, Nina Dobrev and Kris Jenner headed to the 26th annual Cannes amfAR Gala, which is described as one of the world's most successful benefit events and most coveted tickets in town.
While many red carpet looks deserve praise and attention, we can't help but notice Pamela Anderson's plus one for the glamorous night out. The actress stepped out with her 22-year-old son Brandon Lee and posed for photographs together.
The actress looked beautiful in a light pink dress with matching nails. As for Brandon, he looked handsome in a white suit with high top Converse sneakers.
"There are certain people that will ultimately change and shape the course of your life. Mom—you've given me everything. I definitely wouldn't be here if I wasn't still trying to make you proud," Brandon recently shared on Instagram when praising his mom. "You've taught me so many things, and to never show my cards. You taught me how to love, how to stick up for what's right, and to always follow my dreams. We never had a perfect family, but it was better than that, it was real.... so thank you mom, for everything."
Ultimately, they aren't the only stars turning heads at the event. Take a look at our red carpet gallery below.
Kendall Jenner
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turns heads for all the right reasons in her bright pink gown.
Sara Sampaio
"Amfar ready!" the model shared on Instagram when showing off her black gown from Armani.
Eva Longoria
Celebrity hairstylist Ricardo Rojas helped perfect the actress and philanthropist's latest red carpet look.
Nina Dobrev
A picture is worth a thousand words, but all we see is elegance and class!
Shanina Shaik
Hairstylist Glen Coco and fashion stylist Katie Keim deserve credit for making this look a red carpet winner.
Kris Jenner
After celebrating Kylie Jenner's skincare launch, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star heads to Cannes for a good cause.
Jasmine Tookes
We spy some serious color on the runway—and we love it! The tangerine tie-dyed gown is from Georges Chakra.
Karolina Kurkova
Glamorous as can be! The model and proud mom wows once again with her latest look.
Andie MacDowell
Diamonds are a girls' best friend and we've got our eyes on the actress' beautiful necklace.
H.E.R.
The "Could've Been" singer makes her way to the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc for the philanthropic evening.
Winnie Harlow
The America's Next Top Model alumna shines in a floral column dress with a sleek black train.
Dua Lipa
The "New Rules" singer makes a grand entrance in a red hot Valentino dress.
Coco Rocha
"Sometimes a dress needs a van. Sneak peek of tonight's #amfarcannes look!" the model shared on Instagram before revealing her Ashi Studio look.
Stella Maxwell
Legs for days! The supermodel proves to be a red carpet pro in her ocean blue gown.
Adriana Lima
Fashion stylist Erin Walsh and celebrity hairstylist Danielle Priano work behind the scenes to perfect the look that included an Ester Abner dress and Chopard jewelry.
Luka Sabbat
Whoever said ladies are the only red carpet pros clearly hasn't seen the Grown-ish star.
Adrien Brody
A classic suit and tie on a handsome Hollywood actor never goes out of style.
Milla Jovovich
The Monster Hunter star looks sophisticated in a white halter gown.
Martha Hunt
The model turns heads for all the right reasons in her gold sequin Monique Lhuillier dress with a sparkling cape.
Charli XCX
"Wearing a beautiful princess dress and crazy diamonds. who am I????" the "Boom Clap" singer shared on Instagram while tearing her look.
Elsa Hosk
From her white mini dress to her dramatic puff gloves, there's a lot to love about this red carpet look.
Cindy Bruna
The french model is all smiles while working one of her final looks of the festival.
And while the fashion is great, we can't help but acknowledge that the annual event aims to help keep the fight against AIDS in the global media spotlight. In other words, it's all for an important cause.
Enjoy the night, lucky attendees.
