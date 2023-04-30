Update!

24 Things Every Wine Lover Should Own

From wine bottle foil cutters to red wine stain removers, stock up on these must-haves to toast all year long!

By Katherine Riley, Marenah Dobin, Kristine Fellizar Apr 30, 2023 1:00 PMTags
FoodShoppingShop BeautyE! Insider ShopShop HomeE! Insider
Ecomm, Fresh Vine Wine DayFresh Vine Wine

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. 

"In vino veritas." —Pliny the Elder

"Wine is the only artwork you can drink." —Luis Fernando Olaverri

"It's Turtle Time." —Ramona Singer

In case you didn't already know, today is National White Wine Day! Whether you prefer relaxing with a good vintage, chugging it at a sporting event or using wine as a weapon à la Real Housewives (jk, sorta), it's a great day to try new wines and shop must-have items for wine lovers. 

From chic wine glasses to electric wine openers, we've rounded up a few things every wine lover should own. Shop our list below—and drink responsibly, friends.

read
We Found the Gold Wine Glasses That Love Is Blind Fans Can’t Stop Talking About

Fresh Vine Wine Sauvignon Blanc

Fresh Vine Wine's refreshing Sauvignon Blanc is a delicious blend of white peach, ripe meyer lemon, and pomelo. It has a ruby red grapefruit finish and has aromas of key lime, fresh melon, and California citrus blossoms. 

 

$19
Fresh Vine Wine

Brooklyn Brew Shop Sparkling Wine Making Kit

This kit has the essentials (and instructions) that you need to make 5 bottles of your own sparkling wine. All of the equipment is reusable too, which means you just need another round of ingredients for your upcoming wine batches. Brooklyn Brew Shop also has a kit to make your own rosé if that's more your thing.

$70
Brooklyn Brew Shop

Trending Stories

1

Future of tWitch's Estate Is Determined After He Died Without a Will

2

Tom Cruise & Ex Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Goes Golfing in Rare Photo

3

17 Surprising Met Gala Secrets Revealed

BOXT Wine

Want to take a trip to Napa Valley without leaving home? Then you gotta try BOXT. This female-founded startup offers awarding-winning, hand-crafted and eco-friendly wine, shipped directly from Napa vineyards to your door. You get four bottles worth of vino in every BOXT, and it stays fresh for six weeks. Plus, with code WINELOVER, you'll get your first membership BOXT for just $59! 

$64
$59
BOXT

Rifle Paper Co. Stemless Wine Cup

Keep your drinks chilled for 9 hours with this stemless wine glass from Rifle Paper Co.'s collaboration with Corkcicle. I's shatter proof, triple-insulated, spill-resistant thanks its clear lid. There are 4 adorable colors to choose from

$35
$21
Rifle Paper Co.

CO. by Colgate Later Stains! Foaming Anti-Stain Mouth Rinse

Don't let you love for vino stain your pearly white smile. Use this rinse before you sip to protect your teeth and prevent wine stains.

$14
Colgate

Wayfair Basics 36-Piece Wine Glass Set

This 36-piece set covers all of your basics: 12 white wine glasses, 12 red wine glasses and 12 champagne flutes. And at nearly 75% off, it's a steal!

$400
$105
Wayfair

Epicureanist Foil Cutter

Stop wrecking your manicure removing wine bottle foil! With just a squeeze and a twist, this cutter does the trick and saves your fab fingers.

$28
Wayfair

Cuisinart CWO-25 Electric Wine Opener

This compact, cordless and lightweight electric wine opener will uncork up to 50 bottles in one charge—plus, it'll pop out synthetic or natural corks with ease, so you won't be picking cork out of your wine. As if that's not enough, it features a simple two-button operation and a foil cutter.

$30
Amazon
$55
$30
Wayfair

Vintorio Wine Aerator Pourer

Why bother with a stand-alone aerator when this one attaches to the bottle and aerates your red wine as it pours? Genius.

$20
$14
Amazon

Corkcicle 3-in-1 Wine Chiller

Enjoy your white wine the right way with this nifty little number, which you can freeze and slip into your favorite bottle of chardonnay to cool it down—and keep it cool. Plus, it has a built-in aerator and an easy-pour spout, so now you have nobody to blame but yourself when you commit a party foul and spill.

$25
Sur la Table
$24
Amazon

Red Wine Stain Remover

That said, spills happen to the best of us, no matter how hard we try to be graceful while drinking. But luckily, this stain remover will restore your T-shirt, tablecloth or white couch back to its pristine state! Made from biodegradable surfactant, it works on old and new stains, is safe on colorfast washable fabrics, and it also removes stains left by berry juice, coffee and more.

$8
Amazon

Luigi Bormioli Magnifico 35-ounce Decanter

As beautiful as it is functional, this decanter was designed in Italy and crafted to create the perfect tasting experience, made to preserve the aroma of your wine and enhance its color. And the best part? It's dishwasher safe.

$46
Amazon

Wine Glass Markers

Ever been at a party and gotten your glass mixed up with someone else's? Don't rely on lipstick or fingerprints to find yours ever again. Just use one of these wine markers, and write your name on the glass. When you're done with your drink, just wipe it off with warm soapy water.

$10
Sur la Table
$12
Amazon

10 Piece World Travel Themed Wine Charm Set

Or you can help your guests keep their glasses straight with these charming, world travel-themed tags.

$14
Amazon

Ivation 18 Bottle Thermoelectric Wine Cooler

If you've gone from wine enthusiast to full-blown wine lover, getting a proper wine cooler is the next step of your obsession. This one aims to protect the quality and taste of your wines through stable temperature, an optimal level of humidity, and a smoked door to keep out harmful UV rays.

$280
Amazon

Legacy Wine Country Tote

This handy wine tote not only has two insulated wine bottle pouches, but it also comes with a cheese board and stainless-steel cheese knife, and a stainless steel corkscrew. Just fill the middle compartment with a ton of food, and you're good to go!

$67
$53
Amazon

Sili-Wraps Unbreakable Silicone Wine Glasses - Set of 4

Continuing our theme of sipping outdoors, these stemless silicone glasses are a must-have. The BPA-free, 100% dishwasher safe set includes four shatter-proof glasses.

$18
Amazon

The Cold Cork

This makes your wine 20 degrees colder in just 20 seconds.

$65
The Cold Cork

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles

You'll feel like you're on the coast of California with just one sip of Daou's Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles. This medium-bodied wine has notes of rose petal and cinnamon with black and red currant undertones. 

$20
Total Wine

OtterBox Elevation Wine Tumbler

We also recommend the OtterBox Elevation Wine Tumbler, which comes in a great variety of colors. Its stainless steel design features an internal copper lining to keep your wine at the perfect temperature. And holds two standard wine pours so you're not constantly having to refill. 

$20
OtterBox

OtterBox Trooper 20

Speaking of OtterBox, we'd be remiss if we didn't include their rugged Trooper 20 soft cooler as an outdoors must-have. It also comes in two colors, is water resistant and has a wide opening for easy access. Did we mention the premium grade thermal insulation keeps ice for over three days? And there's a bottle opener included, in case beer is more your style.

$250
OtterBox

Dragon Glassware Wine Glasses, Shimmering Iridescent Color - 2 Pack

These pretty iridescent wine glasses from Dragon Glassware are sure to wow. They're made of high-quality crystal glass that's dishwasher, refrigerator and freezer safe.

$35
Amazon

The Wine Opener

This wine opener is easy to use and there's even an option to get it personalized for gifts. One charge lasts long enough to open 20 bottles.

$50
The Wine Opener

Wine Folly: The Master Guide

Whether you're a veteran vintner or you just enjoy the odd glass, you can always learn more about wine—and Wine Folly is the way to do it. Learn about over 100 different varietals of grapes, explore maps of wine regions, discover new food and wine airings, and more.

$35
$20
Amazon

Now that your wine bar is stocked, check out these must-haves for the tequila drinkers in your life.

—Originally published May 25, 2019, at 3:00 a.m. PT

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

Trending Stories

1

Future of tWitch's Estate Is Determined After He Died Without a Will

2

Tom Cruise & Ex Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Goes Golfing in Rare Photo

3

17 Surprising Met Gala Secrets Revealed

4

Inside Taylor Swift's Friendship With Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

5

How Patrick Swayze’s Widow Lisa Found Love Again With Husband Albert