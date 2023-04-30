24 Things Every Wine Lover Should Own

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
"In vino veritas." —Pliny the Elder
"Wine is the only artwork you can drink." —Luis Fernando Olaverri
"It's Turtle Time." —Ramona Singer
In case you didn't already know, today is National White Wine Day! Whether you prefer relaxing with a good vintage, chugging it at a sporting event or using wine as a weapon à la Real Housewives (jk, sorta), it's a great day to try new wines and shop must-have items for wine lovers.
From chic wine glasses to electric wine openers, we've rounded up a few things every wine lover should own. Shop our list below—and drink responsibly, friends.
Fresh Vine Wine Sauvignon Blanc
Fresh Vine Wine's refreshing Sauvignon Blanc is a delicious blend of white peach, ripe meyer lemon, and pomelo. It has a ruby red grapefruit finish and has aromas of key lime, fresh melon, and California citrus blossoms.
Brooklyn Brew Shop Sparkling Wine Making Kit
This kit has the essentials (and instructions) that you need to make 5 bottles of your own sparkling wine. All of the equipment is reusable too, which means you just need another round of ingredients for your upcoming wine batches. Brooklyn Brew Shop also has a kit to make your own rosé if that's more your thing.
BOXT Wine
Want to take a trip to Napa Valley without leaving home? Then you gotta try BOXT. This female-founded startup offers awarding-winning, hand-crafted and eco-friendly wine, shipped directly from Napa vineyards to your door. You get four bottles worth of vino in every BOXT, and it stays fresh for six weeks. Plus, with code WINELOVER, you'll get your first membership BOXT for just $59!
Rifle Paper Co. Stemless Wine Cup
Keep your drinks chilled for 9 hours with this stemless wine glass from Rifle Paper Co.'s collaboration with Corkcicle. I's shatter proof, triple-insulated, spill-resistant thanks its clear lid. There are 4 adorable colors to choose from
CO. by Colgate Later Stains! Foaming Anti-Stain Mouth Rinse
Don't let you love for vino stain your pearly white smile. Use this rinse before you sip to protect your teeth and prevent wine stains.
Wayfair Basics 36-Piece Wine Glass Set
This 36-piece set covers all of your basics: 12 white wine glasses, 12 red wine glasses and 12 champagne flutes. And at nearly 75% off, it's a steal!
Epicureanist Foil Cutter
Stop wrecking your manicure removing wine bottle foil! With just a squeeze and a twist, this cutter does the trick and saves your fab fingers.
Cuisinart CWO-25 Electric Wine Opener
This compact, cordless and lightweight electric wine opener will uncork up to 50 bottles in one charge—plus, it'll pop out synthetic or natural corks with ease, so you won't be picking cork out of your wine. As if that's not enough, it features a simple two-button operation and a foil cutter.
Vintorio Wine Aerator Pourer
Why bother with a stand-alone aerator when this one attaches to the bottle and aerates your red wine as it pours? Genius.
Corkcicle 3-in-1 Wine Chiller
Enjoy your white wine the right way with this nifty little number, which you can freeze and slip into your favorite bottle of chardonnay to cool it down—and keep it cool. Plus, it has a built-in aerator and an easy-pour spout, so now you have nobody to blame but yourself when you commit a party foul and spill.
Red Wine Stain Remover
That said, spills happen to the best of us, no matter how hard we try to be graceful while drinking. But luckily, this stain remover will restore your T-shirt, tablecloth or white couch back to its pristine state! Made from biodegradable surfactant, it works on old and new stains, is safe on colorfast washable fabrics, and it also removes stains left by berry juice, coffee and more.
Luigi Bormioli Magnifico 35-ounce Decanter
As beautiful as it is functional, this decanter was designed in Italy and crafted to create the perfect tasting experience, made to preserve the aroma of your wine and enhance its color. And the best part? It's dishwasher safe.
Wine Glass Markers
Ever been at a party and gotten your glass mixed up with someone else's? Don't rely on lipstick or fingerprints to find yours ever again. Just use one of these wine markers, and write your name on the glass. When you're done with your drink, just wipe it off with warm soapy water.
10 Piece World Travel Themed Wine Charm Set
Or you can help your guests keep their glasses straight with these charming, world travel-themed tags.
Ivation 18 Bottle Thermoelectric Wine Cooler
If you've gone from wine enthusiast to full-blown wine lover, getting a proper wine cooler is the next step of your obsession. This one aims to protect the quality and taste of your wines through stable temperature, an optimal level of humidity, and a smoked door to keep out harmful UV rays.
Legacy Wine Country Tote
This handy wine tote not only has two insulated wine bottle pouches, but it also comes with a cheese board and stainless-steel cheese knife, and a stainless steel corkscrew. Just fill the middle compartment with a ton of food, and you're good to go!
Sili-Wraps Unbreakable Silicone Wine Glasses - Set of 4
Continuing our theme of sipping outdoors, these stemless silicone glasses are a must-have. The BPA-free, 100% dishwasher safe set includes four shatter-proof glasses.
The Cold Cork
This makes your wine 20 degrees colder in just 20 seconds.
Daou Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles
You'll feel like you're on the coast of California with just one sip of Daou's Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles. This medium-bodied wine has notes of rose petal and cinnamon with black and red currant undertones.
OtterBox Elevation Wine Tumbler
We also recommend the OtterBox Elevation Wine Tumbler, which comes in a great variety of colors. Its stainless steel design features an internal copper lining to keep your wine at the perfect temperature. And holds two standard wine pours so you're not constantly having to refill.
OtterBox Trooper 20
Speaking of OtterBox, we'd be remiss if we didn't include their rugged Trooper 20 soft cooler as an outdoors must-have. It also comes in two colors, is water resistant and has a wide opening for easy access. Did we mention the premium grade thermal insulation keeps ice for over three days? And there's a bottle opener included, in case beer is more your style.
Dragon Glassware Wine Glasses, Shimmering Iridescent Color - 2 Pack
These pretty iridescent wine glasses from Dragon Glassware are sure to wow. They're made of high-quality crystal glass that's dishwasher, refrigerator and freezer safe.
The Wine Opener
This wine opener is easy to use and there's even an option to get it personalized for gifts. One charge lasts long enough to open 20 bottles.
Wine Folly: The Master Guide
Whether you're a veteran vintner or you just enjoy the odd glass, you can always learn more about wine—and Wine Folly is the way to do it. Learn about over 100 different varietals of grapes, explore maps of wine regions, discover new food and wine airings, and more.
Now that your wine bar is stocked, check out these must-haves for the tequila drinkers in your life.
—Originally published May 25, 2019, at 3:00 a.m. PT