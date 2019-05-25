12 Items Every Wine Lover Should Own

Getty Images; Shutterstock; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
by Katherine Riley | Sat., May. 25, 2019 3:00 AM
"In vino veritas." —Pliny the Elder
"Wine is the only artwork you can drink." —Luis Fernando Olaverri
"Turtle Time." —Ramona Singer
Happy National Wine Day! Whether you prefer relaxing with a good vintage like Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey in Wine Country, chugging it at a sporting event like Sophie Turner, or using wine as a weapon (jk, sorta) à la Real Housewives (most recently New Jersey), there are a few items every good wine lover should own.
Shop our list below—and drink responsibly, friends.
This 36-piece set covers all of your basics: 12 white wine glasses, 12 red wine glasses and 12 champagne flutes. And at 74% off, it's a steal!
Stop wrecking your manicure removing wine bottle foil! With just a squeeze and a twist, this cutter does the trick and saves your fab fingers.
We swear by this award-winning chiller to keep our pinot grigios and sauvignon blancs cold and crisp.
Help your guests keep their glasses straight with these charming, world travel-themed tags.
Every bar should have a classic corkscrew on hand, and this Oneida option has five-star reviews.
Aerating young red wines help break down the tannins, creating a smooth delicious wine in just a few minutes.
These aerating "waves" help to open up your wine as you pour it in the decanter, swirl and serve. The classic wide base gives wine plenty of breathing room, while the angled mouth provides a dripless pour.
Part art, part space-saver, is there anything about this glass holder not to like?
Going on a picnic or to a movie night in the park? This case will keep your wines safe and chilled.
Speaking of wine picnics, this pocket aerator will keep your wine's bouqet full on the go!
Continuing our theme of sipping outdoors, these stemless silicone glasses are a must-have. The BPA-free, 100% dishwasher safe set includes four shatter-proof glasses.
With a stainless steel electric wine opener, wine aerator, vacuum wine preserver with two bottle stoppers, foil cutter and a charging base, this set has you covered.
