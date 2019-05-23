Honey Boo Boo Breaks Down in Tears During Mama June's Shocking Intervention

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., May. 23, 2019 10:00 AM

Enough is enough: It's time for a family intervention.

In recent months, there have been more than a few unfavorable headlines in regards to Mama June.

But instead of just staying quiet and idle, many family members are coming together to make sure the reality star gets some help.

In a sneak peek of Mama June From Not To Hot, viewers watch as Alanah "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon and more plead for change.

"Do you not understand that I am staying with my sister and that's not by choice," Honey Boo Boo shared while tearing up. "It's not my choice."

Watch

Lauryn Pumpkin Shannon Explains Mama June's Arrest

Pumpkin added, "If this intervention doesn't work, she's either going to end up in jail or she's going to die."

E! News has learned that the intervention was a direct request made by Mama June's family. Dr. Ish Major stepped in to lead the family meeting. And for those wondering if Mama June's boyfriend was involved, we're told Geno stayed away as many believe he isn't good for Mama June.

"I hate my f--king self," Mama June shared in the sneak peek. "I want to f--king kill the person that I am now."

Back in March, E! News confirmed that Mama June was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

As for her relationship with Geno, many family members have expressed their concerns. But in a recent interview with E! News, Mama June shared just how special he was.

"You never know what the future holds," she teased. "Right now, I'm very much still in love with him. Very, very happy. I don't see [the relationship] ending anytime soon."

Mama June From Not To Hot: The Road To Intervention airs Friday night at 9 p.m. on WE tv. And watch the season finale May 31 at 9 p.m. also on WE tv.

