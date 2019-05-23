Real Housewives' Luann de Lesseps Taken Into Custody for Violating Probation

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., May. 23, 2019 9:13 AM

Luann de Lesseps, The Real Housewives of New York City

Luann de Lesseps was taken into custody Thursday morning for allegedly violating her probation. She has since been released.

According to documents obtained by E! News, The Real Housewives of New York City star tested positive for the presence of alcohol on April 21, 2019 as evidenced by a failed remote breath test on a breathalyzer. After meeting with her probation officer on April 23, the reality star said she had consumed two glasses of mimosas after a performance in Chicago.

The documents also claimed the Bravolebrity failed to provide documentation showing that she attended her required two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week as of April 23, 2019. Per the documents, de Lesseps has submitted only five AA meetings to the state of Florida since being placed on supervision.

As a result, a judge in Palm Beach, Fla. ordered her probation to be reinstated and for the conditions to be modified. According to court documents, the cabaret star was ordered to have weekly telephone counseling sessions with her treating psychiatrist and monthly in-person sessions. She was also ordered to take an alcohol abuse medication as prescribed by her doctor and was instructed to maintain a "soberlink" breathalyzer monitoring device as directed by her probation officer. In addition, she must pay for her own transportation back to Florida should she violate her probation. All of the original terms of her probation remain in effect, as well.

Luann de Lesseps Opens Up About Being Sober, Rehab & More

As fans will recall, de Lesseps was arrested and charged with battery, trespass in an occupied structure and disorderly intoxication in Palm Beach, Fla. back in December 2017. She pleaded guilty to all three charges as part of a plea deal and was put on probation.

Fans have watched the celebrity's sobriety battle unfold on The Real Housewives of New York City, including her two trips to rehab—the latter of which caused her to miss the reunion.

