While it's unclear when the two might work together again—their last joint endeavor was the book series Twintuition, which released its fourth entry in May 2018, and a much-discussed Sister, Sister revival has never managed to pass the "in talks" stage—it's clear that the Mowry siblings aren't going anywhere. Tamera can be found on The Real every weekday for the foreseeable future, while Tia is making her way to Netflix with a starring role in upcoming series Family Reunion. And they'll be doing it with the other in their corner and a philosophy that hasn't let them down yet.

"Ever since we started doing Sister, Sister, we had a vision for where we wanted to go," Tamera once told Glamour. "And now a lot of the hard work is paying off. It has always been very important for us to show different facets of who we are. We're not just actors. We went to college. I like to think of myself as a very educated and smart human being, so I wanted to capitalize on that. I love everything about entrepreneurship and about owning your career and doing what you love to do."

As Tia told Ebony, "This world is a crazy place. The reality is we're not here for a long time. With that said, I like to choose to focus on the positive because whatever you throw out comes back at you. I believe if you're a good-hearted person that will definitely come back to you. Are things perfect? No. But I'm going to focus on the positive and you can be negative all by yourself. Happiness is a choice. And I've also found that someone who wants to focus on the negative won't want to be around someone positive. Maybe that's the formula right there!"