Why Emilia Clarke Is Sick and Tired of Talking About Game of Thrones Nude Scenes

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., May. 23, 2019 8:07 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The world is basically Emilia Clarke's oyster right now. The Game of Thrones star is coming off eight years as Daenerys Targaryen, mother of dragons, and now she has the ability to say "no" to projects.

During a roundtable interview for The Hollywood Reporter with Niecy Nash, Christine Baranski, Patricia Arquette and Danai Gurira, Clarke opened up about not wanting to do projects with sequels—and the topic of Fifty Shades of Grey came up.

"Well, Sam [Taylor-Johnson, the director] is a magician. I love her, and I thought her vision was beautiful," Clarke said about the film series. "But the last time that I was naked on camera on [Game of Thrones] was a long time ago, and yet it is the only question that I ever get asked because I am a woman. And it's annoying as hell and I'm sick and tired of it because I did it for the character — I didn't do it so some guy could check out my tits, for God's sake.

Watch

Emilia Clarke: Game of Thrones Doesn't Hire Any A--holes

"So, that coming up, I was like, ‘I can't,'" she said about Fifty Shades. "I did a minimal amount and I'm pigeonholed for life, so me saying yes to that, where the entire thing is about sensuality and sex and being naked and all of that stuff, I was just like, ‘No way am I going to voluntarily walk into that situation and then never be able to look someone in the eye and be like, 'No, you can't keep asking me this question.'"

During the THR interview, Clarke touched upon sharing her story about suffering two brain injuries. She said the experience of surviving that did in fact inform how she approached Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones Finale

Helen Sloan/HBO

"I've been lying about this for a number of years. Every time anyone was like, ‘Where do you get your strength?' I'm like, ‘Heavens, I have no idea.' But [my character] and I grew together and, it's corny as hell, but she saved my life. The main thing that happens after you've had a brain injury — paralysis and all of that aside — is that you have fatigue, which sounds like a fancy way of saying you're tired, but it's debilitating to the point of demoralizing," Clarke said. "And you can't look someone in the eye because it brings up shame. Most people don't have the mother of dragons' shoes to walk in to help them get out of it, and those are the people I speak to now. But for me, the show must go on, so you get back in those shoes and Khaleesi's killing all the masters, speaking to 300 people in a language that's not real and having sex with Kit Harington [who plays Jon Snow]."

"It literally forced me awake again and to look someone in the eye because I had to. It's been an unbelievable blessing. And I'm so lucky to have my cognitive skills — there is a bit of my brain that's died and we don't know what it is, but it's probably my taste in men," she said with a laugh.

Read the whole interview over on THR.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Emilia Clarke , Game Of Thrones , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , Fifty Shades Of Grey

Trending Stories

Latest News
Rihanna

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Bachelor Nation Couple Tournament Final 2

Bachelor Nation Couple Tournament: And the Winning Duo Is...

The Real Housewives of New York City

Watch Bethenny Frankel Revive "Go to Sleep!" for Sonja Morgan...Who Instead Falls to the Floor

Mischa Barton

Mischa Barton Reveals Alternate Fate for The O.C.'s Marissa Cooper

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Peter

The Bachelorette's Peter the Pilot "Is Falling Very Hard" For Hannah in Sneak Peek

Kathryn Dennis, Whitney Sudler-Smith

Kathryn Dennis Addresses Whitney Sudler-Smith Hookup Rumors on Southern Charm

Jennifer Hudson, Live in Front of a Studio Audience

Jennifer Hudson Slays Iconic The Jeffersons Theme Song for Live in Front of a Studio Audience

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.