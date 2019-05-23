The world is basically Emilia Clarke's oyster right now. The Game of Thrones star is coming off eight years as Daenerys Targaryen, mother of dragons, and now she has the ability to say "no" to projects.

During a roundtable interview for The Hollywood Reporter with Niecy Nash, Christine Baranski, Patricia Arquette and Danai Gurira, Clarke opened up about not wanting to do projects with sequels—and the topic of Fifty Shades of Grey came up.

"Well, Sam [Taylor-Johnson, the director] is a magician. I love her, and I thought her vision was beautiful," Clarke said about the film series. "But the last time that I was naked on camera on [Game of Thrones] was a long time ago, and yet it is the only question that I ever get asked because I am a woman. And it's annoying as hell and I'm sick and tired of it because I did it for the character — I didn't do it so some guy could check out my tits, for God's sake.