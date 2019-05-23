Watch Bethenny Frankel Revive "Go to Sleep!" for Sonja Morgan...Who Instead Falls to the Floor

by Chris Harnick | Thu., May. 23, 2019 6:45 AM

The Real Housewives of New York City

Bravo

There are vacations and then there are The Real Housewives of New York City vacations.

When the ladies of Bravo's Big Apple reality series go away, all bets are off. Sometimes men roam freely from the night before, other times there are satchels of gold and jelly beans. When the weather is warm and the drinks aplenty, all bets are off. Take this clip from The Real Housewives of New York City season 11 trip to Miami.

The ladies make their way to the Sunshine State in the Wednesday, May 29 episode. Ramona Singer wants to go out, but not with Barbara Kavovit. The others? Well, it looks like Sonja Morgan is in no shape. Dorinda Medley doesn't sound too hot either. And Bethenny Frankel just wants Sonja to go to bed, so much so she revives her the iconic Scary Island saying, "GO TO SLEEP!"

Bethenny Frankel Says RHONY Can Be Used for Good

Sonja, like Kelly Bensimon before, doesn't seem to be listening.

"This is so hot," Sonja says.

"You look very hot," Bethenny obliges.

"I'm f—king hot," Sonja maintains.

"Go to sleep. Go to bed," Bethenny says.

"You guys are not hot," Sonja adds.

"We know we're not hot, we're hideous," Bethenny says. "Go the f—king to sleep!"

"Go to bed or go out. I'm going to knock you out. I'm going to f—king you out," Bethenny says.

"I'll knock you out," Sonja says.

"Try it. Give me your best shot! Give me your best f—king shot. Go to f—king sleep now!" Bethenny yells. It's déjà vu all over again!

"I'm going to knock you out," Sonja replies.

"Do it. Hit me with your be—" Bethenny says, only to be interrupted by Sonja's tumble her seat onto the table.

Yep, the moment seen in several trailers is finally here.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

