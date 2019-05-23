Kathryn Dennis is spilling that sweet tea.

On Wednesday's episode of Southern Charm, the Bravo star addressed the rumors she had hooked up with Whitney Sudler-Smith before the start of their season.

As fans will recall, Austen Kroll and Chelsea Meissner discussed the possibilities of a rekindled romance in last week's episode at Patricia Altschul's dinner party.

"What if Kathryn and Whitney got back together?" Meissner asked.

"No, this summer, they f--cked," Kroll later replied.

After the rumors started to spread, Dennis decided to set the record straight at Meissner's housewarming party in this week's episode. While chatting with a group of pals, Cameran Eubanks revealed Dennis and Sudler-Smith had "a little rendezvous."

Dennis didn't deny it and said the fling happened while they were in Los Angeles.