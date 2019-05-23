Luke P. isn't the only one already falling in love with Hannah Brown.

He doesn't actually use the word "love" in the exclusive Bachelorette clip above, but boy is Peter the Pilot smitten with Alabama Hannah. He can't stop smiling and says he's "falling very hard," and loves her giggle and the twinkle in her eye and she's so sweet and so inspiring and perfect and wonderful.

Hannah seems into him as well as she's got her legs wrapped all the way around him in a little makeout sesh, and we can't say we hate watching this pair canoodle while Peter the Pilot makes plane puns in his talking head. Peter the Pilot is pretty perfect, but do you think he can pick a peck of pickled peppers?

That we have yet to see.