"No matter what you do, you will get criticized." Preach, Naomi Scott!

As Disney's Aladdin is set to hit theaters on May 24, the 26-year-old actress shared what it was like to step into the famous shoes of Princess Jasmine. Speaking to E! News, the British beauty talked playing the iconic Disney character while adding her "own flavor" to it.

"No matter what you do, you will get criticized," she explained of the monumental role. "So, I figure just do what you're gonna do. There's a sense of wanting to get that balance right of honoring the original [film] and kind of adding your own flavor."

She continued, "You just do your best. You just do what feels right to you."

While this role would be huge for anyone, Scott shared it was a lot more "personal" to her. "For me, I definitely knew how I wanted to play her. It was personal to me as well. I loved Jasmine growing up, so it was exciting."