Kylie Skin, Lancome Sale & More Beauty We're Loving Today

by LaToya Marc | Wed., May. 22, 2019 3:35 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The beauty gods blessed us today, and our skin is ready for the glow-up! Kylie Jenner launched Kylie Skin, her highly anticipated skincare line, Nordstrom Rack is having a 3-day flash sale on Lancome, and the SkinStore kicked off their up to 50% off Memorial Day Sale.
We know – it's a lot and we want to help you take advantage of it all, because we want you to have it all.
Inside Kylie Jenner's Lavish KylieSkin Launch Party: Pink Sushi, James Charles and Roller Skating
From skincare essentials like retinol to make-up trends like Urban Decay's Game of Thrones collection, we are here to help you keep your skin glowingly flawless no matter your budget.
So go ahead, let us help you get your skin all the way together!
Just one pump at morning and night will help brighten skin and improve overall skin health.
This fragreance-free formula contains a blend of caffeine, green tea, Vitamin E and pomegranate extracts that help brighten, hydrate, and reduce puffiness and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
This palette has everything you need to give you face a buildable bronze.
Article continues below
Show off your glow with a suble tint of pink, courtesy of this lippy.
Rapidly absorbed, this leave-on formula offers a gentle, non-abrasive solution to exfoliation. It's an award-winning treatment ideal for combination to oily skin types.
This exclusive Limited Edition Beauty Box features six products in both full-sizes and deluxe samples: Geranium and Neroli Elasticizer, Body Building Shampoo, Moisture Balancing Conditioner and PK Prep Perfecting Spray; plus a Citrus Sunshine Swimcap and PK Handbag Brush.
Article continues below
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?