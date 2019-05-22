Alright, alright, alright!

It is the moment that people have long been waiting for: Guy Fieri is getting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The famed Diners, Drive-ins and Dives host has been a mainstay on famous food shows over the years for good reason and his new achievement is a testament to his prowess.

However, while the star plaque and his numerous accolades can attest to his culinary knowledge, there is nothing quite like the joy of being praised by your peers. So, Matthew McConaugheyjoined Fieri on Hollywood Boulevard, where he is sharing how their relationship flourished because of their shared love for all things food.

"Fifteen or so years ago I was living in an air-stream, traveling across America... I lived on the road and I came across this show Diners, Drive-Ins and Drives, and it quickly became my favorite show," the Interstellar star shares. "One day on the road I get the number of the host, Guy Fieri, and I call him up and I say, 'Listen, hey man, it's Matthew McConaughey."