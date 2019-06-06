The View's Abby Huntsman Gives Birth to Twins

Congratulations are in order for Abby Huntsman!

The View co-host welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, with her husband, Jeffrey Livingston, late last night, a rep for The View confirmed to E! News.

"Ruby came first at 5 lbs., 12 oz. She is a sweet, very calm baby," Huntsman told People. "William is 5 lbs., 4 oz., and came into the world wide-eyed and ready to raise havoc."

Fans had a feeling the little ones were about to arrive after Huntsman revealed she was starting maternity leave on May 22—noting she wanted to enjoy a few weeks off before giving birth.

Huntsman announced the pregnancy news on air back in January. While viewers were surprised to hear the happy news, nobody was perhaps more surprised to learn twins were on the way than Hunstman and her hubby.

When she initially went in for an ultrasound, she had been feeling sicker than she had during her first pregnancy.

"My OB-GYN [checked], and she just looked at me and held up two fingers. My honest reaction was that I started bawling. I was so scared…that's my real, honest answer," she told New York Baby Show's magazine. "My husband comforted me in the moment, and [my OB-GYN] left the room. He was like: 'We will make the most of this, and it's going to be wonderful. Then the doctor came back in and my husband started loosening his tie, like: ‘I'm not doing very well!' So, he starts to pass out—he got through it to help me out, but then he had his moment. The doctor had to him sit down and bring another doctor in, and they brought in cool towels and a box of chocolates because he was fainting—and I'm there with my feet in the straps like: 'What is going on?'"