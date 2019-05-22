There seems to be trouble in the Hunter family.

While Wendy Williams and her longtime husband Kevin Hunter are in the midst of a divorce, a fight allegedly broke out between him and their 18-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office in New Jersey confirmed to E! News that the teen was arrested by West Orange police and charged with alleged simple assault following an incident with his dad around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday at a store in town.

According to a source, he was released very quickly after the arrest and is currently with his famous mom. The cause of the alleged fight is unconfirmed. Attempts to reach Kevin Sr.'s rep were unsuccessful.