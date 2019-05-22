The Hot Zone, Julianna Margulies' latest TV project, is vastly different from the ones you know her from. The miniseries, which is set in 1989 and features Margulies as Lt. Col. Nancy Jaax, one of the scientists who led the effort and was successful in curtailing Ebola after it made its first known appearance on US soil.

This is no ER or The Good Wife. So, no courtroom battles, no flirting with George Clooney in a trauma room. And it left an impact on the Emmy-winning actor.

"Well, interestingly enough, I actually was not one of those people that ever really cared about germs. I grew up with a homeopathic mother—I mean, I have had my vaccines—but if I had a headache, my mother would massage my feet, that kind of thing, let's have herbal tea with honey if you have a sore throat, to build up my immune system. So, I was one of those people who, when my kid was born, if something fell on the floor, like, '10 second rule. You're fine. Build up your immune system,'" Margulies told E! News.