by Elyse Dupre | Wed., May. 22, 2019 9:31 AM
Hilary Duff is one proud mama.
The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an adorable video of her daughter Banks mastering her latest milestone—crawling!
"We got a mover," Duff captioned the cute clip.
The black and white footage showed the Younger star and her son, Luca Comrie, cheering on the little lady as she scooted across the floor.
"Come on! Get your brother," Duff said encouragingly.
"You almost got me!" the supportive sibling added.
Needless to say, both family members were thrilled when the baby girl finally reached her destination.
"Yay, baby!" Duff said enthusiastically. "Good job!"
Of course, Matthew Koma was a proud papa, too.
"My family," he wrote in the comments section along with a heart emoji.
It's hard to believe the bundle of joy is already 7-months old! Duff and Koma welcomed the child back in October. Since then, the Lizzie McGuire alumna has continued to keep her fans updated on her life as a mother of two. From sharing her birth video to opening up about her decision to stop breastfeeding, the actress gets real about it all.
Welcoming Banks wasn't the only major milestone Duff recently experienced. She also got engaged to Koma earlier this month.
It looks like this is one happy family of four.
