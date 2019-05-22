Cote de Pablo's NCIS Return: How They Did It and What's Ahead in Season 17

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., May. 22, 2019 8:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
NCIS, Cote de Pablo

CBS

Talk about an NCIS surprise. In the final moments of the season 16 finale, the long-running CBS drama pulled a fast one on viewers and out of nowhere, Cote de Pablo returned as Ziva David.

Yep, she's really alive.

"Hello, Gibbs. No time for pleasantries — you're in danger," Ziva said to a stunned Gibbs (Mark Harmon). "Well, aren't you going to say something?"

See the scene below.

All those clues and possible red herrings were really building to something.

To keep the surprise an actual surprise, NCIS went to great lengths. The scene was never included in any script and only series showrunners Frank Cardea and Steven D. Binder knew about the guest appearance. E! News has learned De Pablo shot her scene with a skeleton crew at midnight after much of the team had left, and even used alternate entrances.

Watch

NCIS Star Diona Reasonover Talks Wild Craigslist Gigs

"This surprise moment is just the beginning," executive producers and showrunners Cardea and Binder said in a statement. "We are thrilled to share that Cote de Pablo will guest star in the NCIS season 17 premiere this fall as Ziva's warning to Gibbs unfolds."

De Pablo left the show in 2013. After Michael Weatherly exited the show two seasons later to care for the daughter he had with Ziva, and the series "killed" Ziva David off-screen. At the time of her exit, de Pablo was vague about her reasoning.

"As far as my decision to leave, that's a personal thing, and I'd rather leave it at that," she told TV Guide at the time. "The idea of leaving was not something I toyed around with for a long time. It was an overwhelmingly hard thing—at times terrifying."

"Leaving NCIS was not planned, so there is no plan. If I were panicking now, it would defeat the purpose. I need to get really excited about something, because for eight years I was really excited about this character," she said.

NCIS will return to CBS on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. this fall.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ NCIS , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Karolina Kurkova

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Denise Richards Reveals Charlie Sheen Brought Hooker to Thanksgiving

SpongeBob SquarePants

Seeing SpongeBob SquarePants Actors as Human Versions of Their Characters May Haunt You

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta

R. Kelly's Ex-Wife Drea Opens Up in Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Trailer: "He Cracked Me, But He Didn't Break Me"

Orange Is the New Black Season 7

Orange Is the New Black Final Season First Look Will Bring a Tear to Your Eye

Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 9

We Need to Talk About Lisa Vanderpump's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lie Detector Test

Orange Is the New Black Season 7

Orange Is the New Black Final Season First Look

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.