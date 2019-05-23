by Brett Malec | Thu., May. 23, 2019 2:19 PM
We're finally getting an intimate and personal look at the emotional aftermath of the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal.
A just-released mid-season trailer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians shows just how sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner handled the explosive incident that rocked their family back in February of this year.
"I don't even know if I should tell you this," a voice that appears to be Kim Kardashian's BFF Larsa Pippen says via phone call in the dramatic video.
"Her legs were like in between his legs," a second voice adds.
Cut to Khloe breaking down in tears and saying, "I am broken by so many things."
"This is going to change their relationship forever," Kris Jenner says before telling Kylie, "For you and Jordyn, it's like a divorce."
"She f--ked up," Kylie admits for the first time since the scandal.
Later, Kylie consoles Khloe, telling her, "Just know I love you."
"One day, she's just going to explode," Kim later admits.
Then, Kylie is heard saying over the phone, "I look in her eyes, she's just really going through it."
In addition to the Tristan-Jordyn drama, sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian are also butting heads. "I don't understand how my own sister is like talking s--t about me," the supermodel complains.
"I didn't even know there was a problem," Kourt says before Kendall erupts, "She will go out of her way to make me look crazy!"
See all the drama that's ahead for season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in the promo above!
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?