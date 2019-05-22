Denise Richards shares some pretty interesting memories with Charlie Sheen.

During Tuesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the reality star recalled the time her ex brought a hooker to their Thanksgiving dinner a few years ago.

The story came up after the actress joked to her ex-boyfriend and former Starship Troopers co-star Patrick Muldoon that her former spouse had aged her "terribly." According to the reality star, Sheen seemed nervous to tell her his dinner date was in the driveway. But once he did, Richards agreed to set an extra plate.

"Even a hooker deserves to have Thanksgiving dinner," she said during a confessional.

Richards filed for divorce from Sheen in 2005. Despite their public and dramatic split, fans shouldn't be surprised the Bravolebrity still spent the holiday with her ex. After all, the two co-parent two daughters together, Sam and Lola. In fact, fans watched Sam call Sheen after Richards said she couldn't date until she was 16.