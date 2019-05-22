Halsey just saved a fan from a bit of a speeding ticket nightmare.

As fans well know, the songstress dropped a new single and music video less than a week ago by the name of "Nightmare." Fans seem to be loving it, so much so that one got a speeding ticket and blamed the track.

"Driving home from Penn State I got pulled over/given a ticket for the first time ever and when asked why I was going 99 in a 70 I was ~dangerously~ close to admitting I was bangin out to @halsey's new song Nightmare," she tweeted.

Well, the comment did not go unnoticed by the award-winning songstress, who chimed in to help her fan out.