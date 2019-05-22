It's almost time to say goodbye to prison. E! News can reveal the final season of Orange Is the New Black will drop on Friday, July 26 on Netflix. The streaming giant made the announcement in the below video and released the first images from the seventh and final season.

In the behind-the-scenes video, cast members including Laura Prepon, Taylor Schilling, Kate Mulgrew, Danielle Brooks, Uzo Aduba, Adrienne C. Moore and Dascha Polanco sing the show's theme song (originally by Regina Spektor) while exploring the show's set.

"After seven seasons, it's time to be released from prison. I will miss all the badass ladies of Litchfield and the incredible crew we've worked with," series creator Jenji Kohan said in a statement when the end of the show was announced. "My heart is orange but fade to black."