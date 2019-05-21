Aladdin Premiere: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

It's looking like "a whole new world" on Hollywood Blvd.

The biggest and brightest stars flocked to the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's Aladdin on Tuesday evening. Held at the famous El Capitan Theatre, celebrities lit up the "purple magic carpet," as Disney cleverly dubbed it, with dazzling ensembles and beauty looks.

Notably, Naomi Scott (Jasmine), Mena Massoud (Aladdin) and Will Smith (Genie) all showed up and showed out in over-the-top 'fits that we wish made it into the film. The 26-year-old British star looked like a modern-day princess in a billowing pastel pink ball gown, while the 27-year-old actor opted for something more flashy with his multi-colored Givenchy suit and button-down.

Of course, Smith turned his special night into a family affair as Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith, Willow Smith and Trey Smith all stepped out. Dressing as loud as his Disney character, the 50-year-old star donned an embroidered suit while his wife rocked a striking blue ensemble.