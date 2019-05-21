Natalie Portman is setting the record straight on her rumored relationship with the singer Moby.

In his tell-all memoir, the singer claimed to engage in a brief but romantic fling with the young star after meeting her backstage at one of his shows. "I was a bald binge drinker and Natalie Portman was a beautiful movie star. But here she was in my dressing room, flirting with me," he described in an excerpt of the book It Felt Apart.

He goes on to say that their romance ended when Portman revealed that she met another man, which he described as a moment of sweet relief. Moby recalled, "I thought that I was going to have to tell her that my panic was too egregious for me to be in a real relationship, but one night on the phone she informed me that she'd met somebody else. I was relieved that I'd never have to tell her how damaged I was."

However, the V For Vendetta star is now saying that Moby's story is littered with "factual errors and inventions."