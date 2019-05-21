Ellen Degeneres Announces 3 More Years of The Ellen Show

Ellen DeGeneres and her talk show aren't going anywhere any time soon.

The host announced during Tuesday's show taping that she signed on for three more years of the show, which has already been going for 16 years. Of course, she announced the whole thing in a very Ellen way, making it sound like she was about to announce the end of the talk show, before revealing the twist that in fact, she is not even close to ending her talk show.

"OK, so I have been doing this show for 16 years. That's about 3,000 episodes," she began. "I don't remember them, but I'm told it was enjoyable. And when we started, that was before Instagram, before Youtube, we were young, we were bored out of our minds, and from the beginning, I said that this show was going to be like a relationship. We have been through the good, the bad, the 50 Shades of Grey phase, and it's been a lot of fun. And 16 years is a pretty good run. Sometimes in a relationship you need to take a break, but I don't, you're stuck with me, because I just signed for three more years."