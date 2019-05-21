18 years later, Rebecca Gayheart is reflecting on a moment that changed her life.

In a podcast interview on The Only One in the Room, hosted by Laura Cathcart Robbins, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress reflected on the 2001 car accident she was in that left a young boy dead. "A 9-year-old child died and everything changed from that," Gayheart said.

As she explained, she was driving when a car in front of her hit the brakes. To avoid hitting the car, she went around it. "If a car in front of you hits their brakes and they stop, you don't go around them to avoid hitting them. You hit them because there's a reason they're stopping," she advised, reflecting on her own mistake. "I couldn't see that reason, but that is something that everyone should know."

The actress noted that the boy had chased after his soccer ball. She was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.