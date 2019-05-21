Kate Middleton Is Pretty in Pink at Queen's Garden Party With Prince William

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., May. 21, 2019 11:13 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kate Middleton, Prince William

Shutterstock

Kate Middleton and Prince William were all smiles at Queen Elizabeth II's garden party on Tuesday.

The garden parties, which are hosted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace, help to put a spotlight on public service. While at the gathering on Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted chatting with fellow attendees, including Kerry Irving and his assistance dog Max.

"In 2006, Kerry's car was hit by a truck, leaving him housebound with chronic neck and back pain," a statement on the Kensington Palace Instagram reads. "Kerry still suffers with the pain from his back injury, but he credits Max with helping him to get his life back on track. Kerry has since retrained as a locksmith and Max is always with him."

Watch

Kate Middleton Gives Heartfelt Speech About Kids' Mental Health

Kate, wearing a gorgeous pink Alexander McQueen dress, was spotted petting Max at the event.

Queen Elizabeth, Garden Party

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge paired the dress with what appeared to be the late Princess Diana's pearl earrings. She also donned a fascinator by Juliette Botterill and $625 Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.

For her look, the Queen donned a light blue buttoned coat with a matching hat, embellished with flowers.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, Kate Middleton

REX/Shutterstock

It was just a day ago that the Queen visited Kate's Back to Nature garden, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge gave the royal monarch a tour.

"The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature," Kensington Palace has previously shared on Instagram. "Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular."

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Prince William , Queen Elizabeth II , Royals , Apple News , Top Stories , Sightings

Trending Stories

Latest News
Olivia Wilde

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Throwback, Royal Wedding, 1-Year Anniversary, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis

A Must-Win War: The Real Battle That Prince Harry and Prince William Are Busy Fighting Every Day

Prince William & Prince Harry's Families Are All Over Instagram

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Prince Louis, , 2019 Chelsea Flower Show, Garden

Aw! Prince Louis Wears Prince George's Adorable Hand-Me-Down Shorts

Kate Middleton, RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Kate Middleton Swaps Stilettos for Sneakers to Visit Her Chelsea Flower Show Treehouse

Pippa Middleton, James Matthews, Royal Wedding Arrivals

How Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Built Their Impressive Billion-Dollar Empire

Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, 2019 Chelsea Flower Show, Garden

Kate Middleton, Prince William and Kids at Chelsea Flower Show Garden

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.