Laverne Cox's New H&M Pride Collection Campaign Will Make You Feel the Love

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., May. 21, 2019 11:00 AM

Laverne Cox, H&amp;amp;M Stay True Stay You Pride Campaign

H&M

Laverne Cox has the perfect reminder for you to stay true to yourself. 

In honor of H&M's upcoming "Stay True Stay You" collection in celebration of Pride, the equal rights advocate and actress strikes a pose alongside social media star Rickey Thompson, Yummertime bloggers Brock Williams and Chris Lin and YouTube personality Shannon Beveridge

Slated to hit stores and online on May 30, just in time for LGBT Pride Month in June, H&M's line will feature clothing and accessories embellished with empowering elements, such as T-shirts and crop tops with phrases like "stay you," "proud" and "everybody is free to love" in rainbow colors. 

Laverne Cox Has a Big Shoulder Fashion Moment at 2019 Met Gala

Other items feature the rainbow flag, a symbol of LGBTQ pride, as the focal point, as well as crop tops and shorts covered in rainbow stripes and a bodysuit with rainbow ruffles on the back. 

Laverne Cox, H&amp;amp;M Stay True Stay You Pride Campaign

H&M

As for Cox, the Orange Is the New Black actress rocks a "LOVE" sweatshirt in one snap and an NYC crop top and jean shorts in another as the group joyfully takes to the street with confetti in hand. 

As Williams and Lin embrace in a kiss over ice cream in another image from the campaign, it's hard not to feel the love, too. 

For an exclusive interview with Cox, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. tonight!

