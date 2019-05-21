While his cheating scandal rocked Pump Rules last season, Jax seems to have changed (some of) his ways in season eight after the devastating loss of his father Ronald Cauchi in December 2017. And it was because of Brittany's unwavering support and love for him during that difficult time that made him realize she was the one.

"It's the uttermost worst thing in my life that's ever happened," he said, "but it's brought our relationship...it's the best it's ever been."

Even Lisa Vanderpump, who has put Jax in his place more times than she's fired him (which is, you know, a lot), noticed a shift in him.

"I think he's kind of grown up," she told us. "He had a very sad year…losing his father, and I think when you lose somebody maybe it puts everything in perspective. It changed him."