Seth Rogen is sharing an inspiring story about his pal, Kanye West.

The 37-year-old Long Shot star, who once parodied the Grammy winner's "Bound 2" music video, is opening up about his friendship with West. In his candid cover story interview with GQ, published Tuesday, Rogen explains how West has inspired him to push the boundaries in his own life.

Talking about having the confidence to pursue new projects, the actor and producer shares with the magazine, "It is a fine line, because I do look at Kanye, for example, and I remember the truth is at first, people were like, 'Why you making shoes, man? Just make music.' And his shoes are great. People love them. He's made Adidas billions of dollars."

Rogen adds that while there is "something to be said for staying in your lane," sometimes people can do "really great outside of their lane."