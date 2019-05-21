Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO
by Chris Harnick | Tue., May. 21, 2019 7:19 AM
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO
It's the end of an era for George R.R. Martin. The author whose books served as the launching pad to HBO's Game of Thrones took to his blog to discuss the end of the acclaimed series—and open up about how it all started.
In the blog post, Martin recalled meeting with series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.
"I had no clue, that afternoon at the Palm, that I was about to embark on a journey that would change my life," Martin wrote. "I had optioned books and stories for television and film before. Some had even been made. There was no way to know that this one was going to be different, that this pilot would not only be shot, but would go on to become the most successful show in the history of HBO...become the most popular (and most pirated) show in the world, and transform a group of talented but largely unknown actors into major celebrities and stars."
The author thanked everyone involved with the production and looked ahead to the future, including the future of his book series.
"I suspect that you have not seen the last of Westeros on your television sets either, but I guess that all depends on how some of these successor shows turn out," he said referring to the prequel series in development starring Naomi Watts.
As for Martin, he noted he has multiple TV projects in the works and then there's his future with Jon Snow, Sansa Stark, Daenerys Targaryen and the rest of the characters he brought to life on page.
HBO
"And I'm writing. Winter is coming, I told you, long ago… and so it is. The Winds of Winter is very late, I know, I know, but it will be done. I won't say when, I've tried that before, only to burn you all and jinx myself… but I will finish it, and then will come A Dream of Spring," Martin said.
As for the ending, will it be the same as the show? Will Bran Stark become the ruler of the kingdoms? Or will it be different?
"Well… yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes," Martin wrote.
The author noted he's working in a different medium than Weiss and Benioff.
"They had six hours for this final season. I expect these last two books of mine will fill 3,000 manuscript pages between them before I'm done…and if more pages and chapters and scenes are needed, I'll add them," he said.
And then there are the major differences between the show and the book, like characters who never made the leap from page to screen, and characters who lived in the book but not on the show and vice versa.
"[S]o if nothing else, the readers will learn what happened to Jeyne Poole, Lady Stoneheart, Penny and her pig, Skahaz Shavepate, Arianne Martell, Darkstar, Victarion Greyjoy, Ser Garlan the Gallant, Aegon VI, and a myriad of other characters both great and small that viewers of the show never had the chance to meet," Martin said. "And yes, there will be unicorns…of a sort…"
And don't bother with which is the real ending, the book or the show, Martin dismissed it as a "silly question." He wants you to read it, "then everyone can make up their own mind, and argue about it on the internet."
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?