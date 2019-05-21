Mel B Sets the Record Straight on Rumors She Went Blind: "I Was Not OK"

Instagram
Mel B is setting the record straight on rumors about her eye.
Over the weekend, reports started spreading that the Spice Girls star had been hospitalized after losing her vision. While sources told The Sun the 43-year-old singer "couldn't see a thing," a spokesperson for the band told the publication "the situation is under control" and that she had returned to the group's tour rehearsals after receiving treatment. Several outlets also speculated that the health scare was linked to previous eye conditions.
Now, Scary Spice is telling her side of the story. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Mel B thanked her fans for their well-wishes and opened up about the incident.
"Just so you know the real truth. I had an awful experience last week when I went blind in my right eye and my left eye went blurry," she wrote alongside a photo of her wearing a patch over her eye. "Even though the stupid press said I'm OK and this has happened to me many times before, just to be clear I was NOT OK and this has NEVER EVER happened to me before. So [whoever] is selling this story 'a close reliable source' is full of BS and needs to get [their] silly facts right big time."
The musician then stated she was "actually in a lot of pain and very very scared." However, she credited the specialists at Moorfields Eye Hospital and Luton and Dunstable University Hospital with helping her get some answers. According to the post, Mel B was "diagnosed by [an] eye specialist with severe iritis" in her right eye and uveitis in her left eye.
"I'm taking multiple prescription heavy duty eye drops and other medication the dr gave me that I have to take every day to keep the inflammation under control," she continued. "Also I'm being so well looked after by Team Spice special thanks to our paramedics too!!"
While the celebrity said she's "still dealing with it and will be [for] the next 3/4 months," she's "no longer worried that the condition will get worse."
"My only problem now is I have to find a very cool Scary eye patch," she concluded. "Does anyone - apart from Madonna—know where I can get one??"
She also shared a picture of her rehearsing with Emma Bunton on Instagram.
"A band that rehearses together, stays together," she wrote alongside the pic. "Spice World Tour."
Feel better, Mel B!
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!