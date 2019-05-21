Mel B Sets the Record Straight on Rumors She Went Blind: "I Was Not OK"

Mel B is setting the record straight on rumors about her eye.

Over the weekend, reports started spreading that the Spice Girls star had been hospitalized after losing her vision. While sources told The Sun the 43-year-old singer "couldn't see a thing," a spokesperson for the band told the publication "the situation is under control" and that she had returned to the group's tour rehearsals after receiving treatment. Several outlets also speculated that the health scare was linked to previous eye conditions.

Now, Scary Spice is telling her side of the story. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Mel B thanked her fans for their well-wishes and opened up about the incident.

"Just so you know the real truth. I had an awful experience last week when I went blind in my right eye and my left eye went blurry," she wrote alongside a photo of her wearing a patch over her eye. "Even though the stupid press said I'm OK and this has happened to me many times before, just to be clear I was NOT OK and this has NEVER EVER happened to me before. So [whoever] is selling this story 'a close reliable source' is full of BS and needs to get [their] silly facts right big time."