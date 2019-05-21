You haven't seen the last of the dowager countess. In the trailer for the new Downton Abbey movie, the Crawley family, including Maggie Smith's Violet, the dowager countess, make their triumphant return to life.

The movie picks up several years in the future from where the series ended. It's 1927, things are changing! Edith (Laura Carmichael) travels without a maid, nanny and valet. But the more things change, the more they stay the same. Violet and Isobel (Penelope Wilton) are still walking and talking, Mrs. Patmore (Lesley Nicol) is still overwhelmed by all the tasks ahead and Mr. Carson (Jim Carter) is there to help out Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) prepare for the guest of all guest: the king and queen are coming to Downton Abbey.

"Should we really go on with this?" Mary asks Anna (Joanne Froggatt).