Hannah Brown really wants her men to be bold.

What does bold mean, exactly? A lot of different things, according to tonight's episode of The Bachelorette, during which that word was said a total of 14 times—17, if you count during previews and one commercial for Listerine.

All Hannah wants is a man who's bold, but it turns out that might be a dangerously vague word to use so many times to describe your perfect mate (and also yourself).

It started with a Mr. Right pageant, judged by runway expert Miss J and drag queens Alyssa Edwards and Alaska, and Hannah first uttered the word as John Paul Jones strutted along the catwalk in a speedo.

"John Paul Jones is a talent in and of himself, but that's what I wanna see. I want 'em to have fun, I want 'em to be bold, and I want them to surprise me today," Hannah informed the camera.

During the talent portion, JPJ rode a unicycle, Jed wrote a song, Mike wore high heels (to walk a mile in Hannah's shoes), and Luke P. decided his talent was making absurd first date statements like "I'm falling in love with you." That is actually very bold, and it worked for him to win the pageant (even though that is insane and not a talent).