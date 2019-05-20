New JWoww, who dis?

On Monday, JWoww—née Jenni Farley—reached a major milestone on Instagram and she wanted to celebrate it in a special way. The 33-year-old posted a photo on the social media platform that was a side-by-side image of herself from the early Jersey Shore days next to a more current image.

"In honor of hitting 7 million followers, I shall post this amazing glow up," she wrote. "from looking like I haven't showered... to contour, filters and fillers... but always the same expression #unbothered."

She added at the end, "love all of you. even the hating ass ones."

Under the first photos, a caption was partially cut off but pretty clearly said, "I will rip his head off."

JWoww has turned her glow up into a lucrative career for herself.