Paris Jackson, Jaden Smith and More Celebrity Kids Who Went to Prom

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., May. 20, 2019 3:23 PM

Celebrity Kids at Prom

Kids, they grow up so fast!

It's that time of the year when parents send their children off for a night of fun: prom. While not everyone is eager to partake in the high school tradition, many famous families are showing off their kids' special night. From Kelly Ripa to Kevin Smith to Lisa Rinna, these proud parents have all shared behind-the-scenes moments of their children's prom.

More recently, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Days of Our Lives star uploaded a sweet snap of her 17-year-old daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin.

"PROM 2019," the 55-year-old actress captioned her Instagram post, alongside a photo of her youngest daughter posing with her prom date. "#ProudMama." 

The 17-year-old teenage beauty stunned in a fire-engine red slip dress, which she (cleverly) paired with white Converse sneakers. She kept her beauty look simple (but striking!) with sleek, straight hair and fresh-faced makeup.

Lisa Rinna Admits to Watching Porn With Husband Harry Hamlin

Along with Rinna, many other stars have taken to social media to cheer on their kids and show off their prom lewks. To see all of the famous children who went to prom, keep scrolling through our gallery below!

Gia Giudice

Gia goes glam for her high school prom with a gorgeous lavender gown and matching makeup. "My beautiful @_giagiudice Prom 2017," her mom and Real Housewives of New Jersey star captions on Instagram.

Jaden Smith & Amandla Stenberg

Both stars strike a pose before heading to Prom. Shaking up the internet, the 20-year-old singer skips the suit and opts for a dress-like outfit—we stan!

Paris Jackson

Seeing blue! The actress, model and socialite takes to Instagram to show off her icy blue hair for prom. "only true friends dye their hair to match their gal's prom gown."

Amelia Gray Hamlin

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's teenage daughter, Amelia, stuns in a simple (but striking!) red strap dress for prom night. "PROM 2019," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star captions her Instagram post. "#ProudMama."

Yara Shahidi

The Grown-ish actress goes for a high-fashion moment for the fun-filled occasion. She wears a multi-colored green dress, strappy sandals and accessories with timeless pieces (like a black clutch and gold earrings).

Lola Grace Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, Instagram

Lola Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter, Lola looks lovely in a lavender slip gown. She keeps things minimal with sleek straight hair and natural makeup. "Prom night 2018," the 48-year-old talk show hosts captions the adorable picture.

Elle Fanning

Elle looks like a real-life princess in this larger-than-life ball gown. "Reliving my Senior Prom," she says on Instagram. "Thank you, @basquitwat for flying out since I could not be home and making our prom night one to remember forever!"

Dia Nash

Niecy Nash's daughter lights up the room in her bright yellow gown. "Hey it's prom," the teenage beauty shares, alongside several snaps of her with her date.

Gaten Matarazzo

The Stranger Things star suits up for prom, as he attends with his girlfriend. "Do-over!!!! I like this first pic better. Junior prom with my best friends and the most beautiful girlfriend ever," he writes.

Ming Lee Simmons

Proud mom, Kimora Lee Simmons shares a sweet heartfelt message about her daughter, Ming Lee. "OMG!! My baby's going to junior PROM!! I've been emotional and crying all week and alllll day," the fashion designers posts. "oh, and mama made this dress! And I made that beauty that's wearing it!"

Rowan Blanchard

It's a date! The Girl Meets World star goes bold for prom with her lavish Rodarte gown. "Ah!!! I went to prom with @yarashahidi," the 17-year-old star shares on Instagram.

Ariana Biermann

"prom w my love," the Bravo reality TV star writes on Instagram, along with a photo of her and her date. She dazzles in a white strapless lace Sherri Hill dress and silver platform pumps.

Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook

Christie Brinkley's daughter is all grown up! "Me and my sexy azz bahamian surfer musician prom date," the now-20-year-old star writes of her special date.

Harley Quinn Smith & Lily-Rose Depp

Famous pairings! Kevin Smith's daughter and Johnny Depp's daughter take a break from acting to attend their high school prom.

Presley Gerber

Oh snap! The model shares a candid photo of himself "pre prom." He opts for a classic black suit.

Catherine Zeta Jones, Michael Douglas, Dylan Douglas

Dylan Douglas

The son of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, Dylan, dons a classic black and white tux for the special occasion.

We can't wait to see which famous kid goes to prom next!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

