Cheers to Marky Mark and his funky (and fun) bunch of movie roles!

Today, Mark Wahlberg turns 48 years old and boy oh boy the man is just getting better with age. Sure, we will forever be grateful for his Calvin Klein ads and his epic rap game when he was known as Marky Mark in the early '90s, but his time as an actor is really what we're thankful for today.

After following in his big brother Donnie Wahlberg's footsteps in the music industry, the Boston native shot onto the movie scene in 1995 with a role in The Basketball Diaries. He then wowed fans with his role as a porn star in Boogie Nights and by the early '00s he was everywhere.

From The Perfect Storm and Planet of the Apes to All the Money in the World and 2018's Instant Family, Wahlberg has pretty much played any, and every, role we could imagine him in.