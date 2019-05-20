Kylie Jenner is finally getting around to some important spring cleaning.

With summer around the corner, the Kylie Cosmetics founder is clearing out any and all items that don't spark joy, including old belongings from former friend Jordyn Woods.

As some may recall, the two friends had a rather public falling out when Jordyn had an intimate moment with Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. While it would be easy to assume that the sudden urge to clean-up was inspired by feelings of ill-will, it seems that is not the case. A source tells E! News, "Kylie has moved on with her life and is not thinking about Jordyn and what happened."

Plus, who doesn't love a good cleaning sesh? According to the source, Kylie simply "texted Jordyn to come and get her stuff."

"Jordyn was respectful about it and got her stuff out," the insider adds.

As the saying goes: Out with the old and in with the new!