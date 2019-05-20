Aaron Carter is speaking up.

In a newly released clip of the former child star for his upcoming appearance on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, Carter brought up an alleged experience with Michael Jackson.

While his comments are brief and include very little explanation in the video, the star claimed Jackson was once "a little bit inappropriate."

"Michael was a really good guy as far as I know, really good guy," Carter said. "He never really, like, he never did anything that was inappropriate except for one time. There was one thing that he did that was a little bit inappropriate."

No further details on Carter's allegation were shared from the show.