Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick will be "ruling Sunday nights" this summer on E!

Today E! announced the premiere dates for the upcoming seasons of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian and Flip It Like Disick—and we couldn't be more excited.

As was previously announced, Kardashian's transformation series has been picked up for a 3rd season. And, according to a new announcement, season 3 is right around the corner as it's premiering Sunday, July 7 at 9 p.m.

In typical Kardashian fashion, Revenge Body season 3 will be chock-full of emotion since it'll feature "blood, sweat and cheers." Thanks to Khloe's inspirational guidance and Revenge Body's devoted trainers, several participants will get the chance to transform their lives for the better.

Sounds like the new Revenge Body episodes will have us grabbing for tissues!