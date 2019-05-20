by Mike Vulpo | Mon., May. 20, 2019 1:01 PM
Everywhere you look, everywhere you go, Game of Thrones lives on!
As millions of Americans continue to digest the shocking—and some may say hilarious—series finale of HBO's hit series, the clever minds at Jimmy Kimmel Live! are celebrating in a unique way.
On tonight's all-new show, fans are going to be treated to a Game of Thrones and Fuller House crossover event you never knew you needed—until now.
In a sneak peek obtained by E! News, Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) and Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier) represent the Netflix show as they gather around the kitchen.
"I'm in a bit of a pickle," Joey shared when trying to open a jar. Danny replied, "Jaime do you want to take a stab at this?"
What came next was a surprise appearance by Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) in his signature costume.
We'd reveal if he can help, but after his hand was chopped off on the HBO series, we think you know the answer.
While you have to wait until later tonight to see the whole segment, fans are certainly hoping for any and all Game of Thrones content after this weekend's finale.
After (spoiler alert) Jon Snow killed Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Kit Harington was more than ready for some reaction from fans. In fact, he spoke out about the last episode in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.
"I think it's going to divide," Kit told the publication when reacting to the finale. "But if you track [Daenerys'] story all the way back, she does some terrible things. She crucifies people. She burns people alive. This has been building. So, we have to say to the audience: ‘You're in denial about this woman as well. You knew something was wrong. You're culpable, you cheered her on.'"
Can we at least cheer on a Fuller House, Game of Thrones crossover? Be our guest!
Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. only on ABC.
