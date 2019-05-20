Josiah Duggar and Wife Lauren Expecting Baby 7 Months After Miscarriage

by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 20, 2019 11:36 AM

Josiah Duggar, Lauren Swanson, Engagement

TLC

Lauren Swanson is pregnant!

The Counting On star and her husband, Josiah Duggar, announced on Monday that they're expecting a baby. The duo's bundle of joy is set to arrive later this year. This pregnancy announcement comes about seven months after the couple suffered a miscarriage. The heartbreaking loss, which took place in October, was later revealed in a clip for the fourth season of their TLC show.

"God's faithfulness to us in our most difficult moments has sustained us and brought us such love and comfort. We cannot begin to tell you how much we are looking forward to holding this baby in our arms this fall," Lauren and Josiah said Monday on the Duggar family website. "Every good and perfect gift is from above and we are looking forward to this new season of parenting together!"

Watch

Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar Dish on Married Life

"We are so thrilled for Lauren & Josiah expecting!" Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar also shared Monday. "It was very difficult losing their first child in a miscarriage, but now God has blessed them with another child on the way."

Josiah Duggar, Lauren Swanson

TLC

Josiah and Lauren, who tied the knot in June 2018, also posed for photos for People, holding up a sign that says, "Rainbow after the storm. Baby #2."

The couple joins a list of Duggar family members who are currently expecting. Back in January, Jessa Duggar announced her pregnancy with Ben Seewald.

Then in April, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Duggar announced that they are expecting their second child together.

It was also recently revealed that Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar are expecting their six childJoy-Anna Duggar is also expecting her second child with husband Austin Forsyth

TAGS/ Duggars , Pregnancies , Babies

