Game of Thrones Cast Bids Farewell to Fans in Emotional Video

by Chris Harnick | Mon., May. 20, 2019 10:01 AM

Game of Thrones Finale

Helen Sloan/HBO

It's all over. Game of Thrones is over. And the cast is just as emotional as you'd expect.

"The fans have, like, given me an identity that I didn't have," an emotional Emilia Clarke says in the video below.

"Thank you to all the people I don't know. Allowing us to keep playing these games and keep telling these stories," Clarke says.

The video below includes messages from Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Kristofer Hivju, John Bradley, Isaac Hempstead-Wright and Gwendoline Christie.

"I never expected people to like Brienne of Tarth. I was certainly prepared for people not to," Christie says in the video below.

Watch

Emilia Clarke: Khaleesi, Mother of Dragons Saved My Life

And then Brienne became one of the fan-favorite characters.

She expands on her thoughts in an additional video. "I've loved this character and I've had such a fantastic time, the way that people have taken her to their hearts has been so wonderful and I'm incredibly grateful for the support," Christie says while holding back tears.

The tears, they just keep coming.

"I really loved playing Torumund," Hivju says. "This has been a life-changing experience, being on this."

The farewell video comes along with the message the HBO show tweeted ahead of the final episode. The note was simple: "To the cast, crew and fans around the world, we bend the knee to you."

Game of Thrones will conclude its eight-season run with a two-hour documentary. Game of Thrones: The Last Watch airs Sunday, May 26 at 9 p.m. on HBO. Filmmaker Jeanie Finlay was embedded on set of the hit series for a year and chronicled it all. The documentary is described as an "up close and personal report from the trenches of production."

