EXCLUSIVE!

The Voice's John Legend Recaps His Season Full of Blocks in Super Cute Song

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., May. 20, 2019 9:32 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

John Legend's first year on The Voice is ending in song. E! News has an exclusive sneak peek of The Voice season 16 finale featuring Legend, the newest coach to sit in the big red chairs, and it's all about the blocks. Yep, Legend was met with many, many blocks his first time competing on the NBC reality competition.

"Brand new season/What do we do/Is have some fun with the coach that's new," Legend sings in the video above.

Legend faced some tough competition from Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson during the season. "How much more can one coach take?" Legend sings.

And it seems the blocking extended beyond the stage.

"What's wrong?" Chrissy Teigen asks her husband.

"I don't know. Just everywhere I go, no matter what I do, I just keep getting blocked," he tells her.

Watch

John Legend's Mother's Day Tradition for Chrissy Teigen is So Sweet

"Well, is there anything I can do?" she asks and Legend leans in for a kiss.

"I just did my makeup, I'm sorry," she says, blocking his kiss.

The two-part finale kicks off at 8 p.m. on Monday, May 20 with Legend just having on contestant left in the competition. Team John's Maelyn Jarmon will go up against Team Blake's Gyth Rigdon, Dexter Roberts and Andrew Sevener.

Shelton, Levine, Clarkson and Legend will all return for season 17 on NBC. Carson Daly will also return as host when NBC brings the reality show back in the fall of 2019.

The Voice airs Mondays at Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ John Legend , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , The Voice , Entertainment , Reality TV

Trending Stories

Latest News
Angela Bassett

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Game of Thrones Finale

Game of Thrones Cast Bids Farewell to Fans in Emotional Video

Exclusive: John Legend Sings "Block Around the Clock"

Game of Thrones, Bran Stark

Game of Series Finales: Which Show's Ending Reigns Supreme?

Have You Seen "Fresh Prince" Child Star Ross Bagley Lately?

Bachelor Nation Couple Tournament Final 2

Bachelor Nation Couple Tournament: Which Remaining Duo Deserves the Final Rose?

Game of Thrones Finale

What's Next for the Game of Thrones Cast? RuPaul's Drag Race, Harlots and More

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.