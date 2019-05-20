John Legend's first year on The Voice is ending in song. E! News has an exclusive sneak peek of The Voice season 16 finale featuring Legend, the newest coach to sit in the big red chairs, and it's all about the blocks. Yep, Legend was met with many, many blocks his first time competing on the NBC reality competition.

"Brand new season/What do we do/Is have some fun with the coach that's new," Legend sings in the video above.

Legend faced some tough competition from Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson during the season. "How much more can one coach take?" Legend sings.

And it seems the blocking extended beyond the stage.

"What's wrong?" Chrissy Teigen asks her husband.

"I don't know. Just everywhere I go, no matter what I do, I just keep getting blocked," he tells her.