What's Next for the Game of Thrones Cast? RuPaul's Drag Race, Harlots and More

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., May. 20, 2019 7:44 AM

Game of Thrones Finale

Helen Sloan/HBO

We might not know what fate awaits Arya Stark, but we do know what's next for Maisie Williams.

Warning, spoilers follow for the Game of Thrones series finale!

In "The Iron Throne," Arya Stark declined going back to the North to rule over the newly free kingdom with sister Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), instead she opted to go out on her own, to explore what's west of Westeros, to find uncharted lands. Don't fret, her trusty sword, Needle, remained at her side. The last shot of Arya was as she sailed away to an unknown future. But Williams' future is taking shape—she'll be on BBC Three's RuPaul's Drag Race UK as a guest judge.

Watch

Would Sophie Turner & Maisie Williams Star in GoT Spinoff?

"What I love the most about drag is the story of the drag queen behind the facade. I think that so much of drag comes from a place of real pain and seeing how that transforms into a character is so interesting to me. I love that about art and about drag," Williams said in a statement.

As for a reaction to the finale, Williams took to Twitter and simply said, "just here for the memes."

See what the rest of the cast is up to now that Game of Thrones is over.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Emilia Clarke

Now that Emilia Clarke has said goodbye to her dragons, she's heading to the big screen. Clarke already completed work on Above Suspicion, a new movie about the first murder conviction of an FBI agent, and the romantic comedy Last Christmas opposite Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh and Emma Thompson.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner is going from one franchise to the next now that Thrones is over. The long-gestating Dark Phoenix, an X-Men movie, is set to hit theaters in June 2019. She also worked on the movies Broken Soldier and Heavy.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Kit Harington

After he wrapped work on Game of Thrones, Kit Harington took to the stage in True West. He voiced a character in 2019's How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and made his Saturday Night Live debut as host in April 2019. He has no projects announced at the moment.

Game of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO

Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams filmed an X-Men spinoff movie, The New Mutants, some time ago, but its release has been delayed. It's slayed for summer 2019, but whether that actually happens is anybody's guess. She's attached to the flick The Owners. She recently signed on to guest judge the UK version of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Lena Headey

Lena Headey is heading back to the big screen after Game of Thrones. She has a role in The Flood, opposite Game of Thrones costar Iain Glen, and is attached to flicks Gunpowder Milkshake and Crooks.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Peter Dinklage

Now that Peter Dinklage bid farewell to Tyrion Lannister, you'll be able to hear his voice in The Angry Birds Movie 2 and The Croods 2. He's also attached to The Thicket and The Dwarf, both on the big screen.

Game of Thrones, Season 7, Episode 4

HBO

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Expect to see Nikolaj Coster-Waldau on the big screen quite a bit. The Jaime Lannister actor has roles in Domino, Suicide Tourist, Notat and The Silencing.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Gwendoline Christie

When she's not providing her voice as Captain Phasma in the Star Wars Resistance cartoon series, she's also working on The Friend and The Personal History of David Copperfield.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Iain Glen

Iain Glen will star opposite Lena Headey in The Flood. He also has What About Love and Haven: Above Sky in the works.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Isaac Hempstead-Wright

When he's done with Bran Stark, Isaac Hempstead-Wright can next be seen in The Blue Mauritius.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Carice van Houten

After Thrones, Carice van Houten can be seen opposite Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in Domino, and she has roles in Lost Girls and Love Hotels, Instinct and a new TV miniseries Temple.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Alfie Allen

After Thrones, Alfie Allen has two movies coming out, Jojo Rabbit and How to Build a Girl. He'll also appear in the new season of Hulu's Harlots.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Nathalie Emmanuel

Nathalie Emmanuel is jumping to Hulu for her next TV series, Mindy Kaling's Four Weddings and a Funeral. She's also attached to The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and Holly Slept Over.

Got a News Tip? Click Here
        

