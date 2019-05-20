There's a new king in the Seven—sorry, Six—Kingdoms. Warning, spoilers follow for the Game of Thrones series finale.

After Jon Snow (Kit Harington) stabbed his aunt/lover/queen Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), there was nobody left to sit on the Iron Throne. And there was no Iron Throne left either, but you get the drift. So, what were the lords and ladies of Westeros to do? The heads of all the great houses met and decided on a new king: Bran Stark.

Yep, he's king and the Three-Eyed Raven.

Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) nominated him for the position, and everybody came around to it, but Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) had enough of the wars and declared the North would be its own kingdom that she would rule.