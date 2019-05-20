Kate Middleton Swaps Stilettos for Sneakers to Visit Her Chelsea Flower Show Treehouse

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., May. 20, 2019 6:33 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kate Middleton, RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

This visit required some comfy footwear. 

In honor of Press Day for the upcoming Chelsea Flower Show on Tuesday, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton stepped out in sneakers for a visit to her "RHS Back to Nature" garden, which she designed on behalf of the Royal Horticultural Society. 

During the pubic engagement, Middleton spent some time with local schoolchildren at her garden as they enjoyed the surroundings while reed boat baking and marshmallow toasting. The mother of three is due to join Queen Elizabeth II and other royals later today at the flower show. 

While the royal is a known gardening enthusiast, it was still a standout sight to see the duchess in sneakers on the ladder to her garden treehouse. Middleton opted for a white eyelet blouse by M.i.h Jeans, tan Massimo Dutti culottes and white Superga sneakers. 

The chestnut, hazel and stag horn oak structure is said to be inspired by a nest and is meant to offer a retreat in the trees. A group of youngsters experienced the view firsthand as they stood at the top with the duchess. 

Watch

Kate Middleton Gives Heartfelt Speech About Kids' Mental Health

Ahead of the garden's official debut, Kensington Palace previewed the project by sharing a handful of photos of Kate looking joyfully at home in the space, including on a rope swing. 

Kate Middleton, RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

On Sunday, she, Prince Williamand their three children, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, got a chance to play in the garden together—and the photos were expectedly adorable

Kate Middleton, RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

In remarks shared by Kensington Palace, the royal explained her thinking behind the project and the impact she hopes her garden has on its visitors. 

"There's an amazing fact I learned recently was that 90 percent of our adult brains develop before the age of five," she said. "And really what a child experiences in those really early years directly affects how the brain develops and that's why I think it's so important that all of us, whether we're parents or carers or family members, really engage in quality time with children and babies from a really, really young age."

She continued, "I really feel that nature, being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young kiddies. This is a natural, creative place for them to play and I really hope that this woodland that we have created in a huge collaboration here really inspires families and kids and communities in general to get outside, enjoy nature, enjoy the outdoors and really spend quality time together."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Angela Bassett

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Pippa Middleton, James Matthews, Royal Wedding Arrivals

How Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Built Their Impressive Billion-Dollar Empire

Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, 2019 Chelsea Flower Show, Garden

Kate Middleton, Prince William and Kids at Chelsea Flower Show Garden

Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, 2019 Chelsea Flower Show, Garden

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Their Kids Play in Her Garden at Chelsea Flower Show

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Throwback, Royal Wedding, 1-Year Anniversary

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos on 1-Year Anniversary

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Throwback, Royal Wedding, 1-Year Anniversary

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding: Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Baby

How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Embraced Royal Life Their Way

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.